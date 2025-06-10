For a limited time Mint is offering 3 months of its unlimited plan for just $45 in total

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Mint Mobile’s popular $15/month promotion on all 3-month plans has returned for new customers.

After the promotional period, unlimited plans cost just $20/month if you pay for a year upfront or

Mint now offers truly unlimited data without the harsh speed reduction after 40GB, though throttling may still occur during congestion.

Mint Mobile discontinued its best promotion nearly half a year ago, but the good news is it’s finally back! For a limited time, Mint is once again offering all of its 3-month plans for the same low $15 per month. That means you’ll get truly unlimited data at the same price Mint normally charges for its 5GB plan.

What’s the catch? First, you’ll need to pay for all three months upfront. Additionally, the promotional pricing is only available for new customers, and once the promotional period ends, renewal prices increase for 3, 6, or 12-month plans. After that, you’ll pay anywhere from $20 to $40 per month for unlimited service.

If this seems a bit too pricey, the good news is that a full year of unlimited data currently costs just $20 per month, meaning annual plan subscribers will only pay an extra $5 per month after the initial promotional period. If paying upfront is challenging, financing options are available, though these are subject to credit approval and additional terms.

Is Mint Mobile worth trying? Yes, absolutely. While no carrier is perfect, Mint’s pricing remains exceptionally competitive. Plus, earlier this year, its parent company T-Mobile upgraded Mint’s unlimited plan by removing its previous 40GB high-speed cap. Now, after 40GB, data remains unlimited, although speeds may be throttled during network congestion.

