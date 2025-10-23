Take $100 off the Minimal Phone and simplify your life

Smartphones are among the most important inventions in recent years. They keep us connected and put the world at our fingertips, but they have also become a source of distraction for many. Now we’re trying to disconnect, and the Minimal Phone is the perfect smartphone for those who want to mute the noise. The good news is that it’s also $100 off right now! Buy the Minimal Phone for $399 ($100 off)

This offer is available directly from The Minimal Company’s website. All color versions get the same discount. We’re specifically referring to the model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The 8GB/256GB version is going for $499, but that is also after a $100 discount.

The Minimal Phone is essentially an Android phone that has been simplified and made less flashy. For starters, it doesn’t have a traditional color display. Instead, it uses E-paper, much like an e-reader. It’s also a 4.3-inch screen, so it’s much less distracting. Additionally, a smaller e-paper display is a big battery saver, so you’ll also simplify your charging routine. It has a four-day battery life!

The interface has also been simplified to a clean list of apps. Despite that, it still runs Android 14 and has access to the Google Play Store, so you can still use all the apps you need. This means it could still become a distracting phone, but the rest of the experience will aim to keep you off the device.

It’s all powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor and 6/8GB of RAM. It even supports 15W wireless charging. It also has access to contactless payments.

It still has a 16MP camera in the back and a 5MP shooter in the front. And of course, we can’t forget about that physical QWERTY keyboard, which we know many of you are longing for. This will make typing much easier, especially considering its small screen.

With this phone, you’re really not leaving much functionality behind. The general design will still make the experience much simpler, though. At $399, this is a great basic phone for those who don’t want to spend all day doomscrolling but still offer all the convenience of a modern smartphone.

