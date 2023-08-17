Microsoft could announce new Surface devices next month

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Microsoft is reportedly sending out invites to a special event in September.

The event is said to be scheduled on September 21, 2023.

This event could be focused on Microsoft’s new Surface devices.

Microsoft’s last big Surface event happened in October 2022. It was expected the tech giant would once again hold its event in that month for 2023. But Microsoft could end up announcing the Surface Laptop 6, Surface Pro 10, and other Surface devices a month early, according to a new leak.

On X (formerly Twitter), Senior Editor at The Arena Group Jake Krol claims that Microsoft is sending out invites to a special event. That special event would reportedly take place on September 21, 2023. Although Microsoft has not announced anything in a press release or social media, Krol claims this event is for the company’s Surface devices.

As for the devices that could be at the event, we would expect the latest iterations of what was introduced last year. This could include the debut of the Surface Laptop 6, Surface Pro 10, Surface Go 4, potentially a Surface Studio 3, and maybe an Audio Dock 2.

We feel the best about the possibility of a Laptop 6 announcement as there have been substantial leaks about the notebook. It’s expected to carry a 13th gen Intel processor, have better battery life, and have a 10-point multi-touch screen.

There have also been leaks regarding the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Go 4. According to Windows Central, the Surface Go 4 could ship with an ARM processor and the Pro 10 could get two models — an 11-inch and 13-inch model.

Whether this is in fact Microsoft’s big Surface event, we’ll just have to wait for the company’s official announcement. But it’s not farfetched to think that this could be that moment.

