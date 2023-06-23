The Microsoft Surface Pro 9 drops to within $7 of its all-time low

Microsoft

The Surface Pro line represents an affordable alternative to the eye-wateringly expensive iPads. That’s even more true to today, with a $200 price drop on the Microsoft Surface Pro 9. Microsoft Surface Pro 9 for $899.99 ($200 off)

This particular offer is on the Intel 12th-Gen i5 configuration of the device and brings the price to just $7 off its all-time low — a price that was only available for a day or two earlier in the month. You’d have to buy the keyboard separately to use it as a laptop, but it’s still a top deal.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 (12th Gen i5, 8GB, 256GB)

The Surface Pro 9 combines the portability of a tablet and the performance of a laptop. The impressive 13-inch PixelSense touchscreen display has a resolution of 2880 x 1920 and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, making it perfect for both work and play. As well as the 12th-Gen processor, the model offers 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD storage, plus you’re set for the day with up to 15.5 hours of battery life.

Amazon discounts come and go at a moment’s notice, so don’t sleep on this Surface Pro 9 deal if you’re interested. The widget above takes you to it.

