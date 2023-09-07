Microsoft Surface Go 4: Release date, price, specs, rumors, and more

Microsoft

It’s been almost two years since the Microsoft Surface Go 3 was first announced. A successor is almost certainly not far off for this great cheap tablet from Microsoft. In this guide, we take a closer look at everything we know about the upcoming Microsoft Surface Go 4.

Microsoft Surface Go 4: At a glance When is it coming out? The next Surface Go may be revealed on September 21 at a special Microsoft event, though it likely won't actually ship until October.

The next Surface Go may be revealed on September 21 at a special Microsoft event, though it likely won't actually ship until October. What's new? The Surface Go will see a minor refresh this year, with a few internal design changes and a move to the Intel N200 CPU.

The Surface Go will see a minor refresh this year, with a few internal design changes and a move to the Intel N200 CPU. How much will it cost? The next Surface Go will likely cost around $400, though a small price increase is possible.

Will there be a Microsoft Surface Go 4? Microsoft first announced the Surface Go back in 2018 and has released two iterations since. The Surface Go continues to sell fairly well for Microsoft, so there’s every reason to believe a Microsoft Surface Go 4 is inevitable. In fact, there are already a few rumors and leaks that make it clear the next version of the Go tablet isn’t too far off in the future.

What is the Microsoft Surface Go 4 release date? Surface Go: July 10, 2018

July 10, 2018 Surface Go 2: May 6, 2020

May 6, 2020 Surface Go 3: October 5, 2021 The Microsoft Surface Go 4 is expected to be announced at Microsoft’s “special event” that it recently announced would be held in New York City on September 21.

While the event doesn’t specifically say what the company plans to unveil, this would line up with previous rumors that suggested the Surface would be announced this fall. It would also mean the device itself would likely arrive sometime in early October, just like the Surface Go 3 before it.

What specs and features will the Microsoft Surface Go 4 have?

Some early rumors suggested the Microsoft Surface Go 4 would be a massive change from its predecessor, as it would see the move to an ARM processor. Since then, Windows Central has reported the previous device (codenamed Tanta) has been delayed into 2024. That doesn’t mean we won’t see the next Go this year; it will just be a minor refresh instead.

The Surface Go will instead ship with an Intel Processor N200 CPU, an upgrade from the Intel Core i3-10100Y found in the top-spec model of its predecessor. While we don’t know anything else concrete about its specs, it is likely to retain a lot from its predecessor, so we imagine it’s safe to suggest you’ll see 8GB of RAM, 128 to 512GB SSD storage options, and a 10.5-inch 1,920 x 1,080 60Hz LCD display. It’s possible we could see battery size improvements, but there have been no rumors on that front just yet.

The next Surface Go will be a minor refresh, as the more ambitious ARM-based model has been delayed until 2024.

One thing we do know from the rumor is that it will supposedly have “a more repairable internal layout with replaceable components.”

Ultimately, we expect this to be a small revision. So small, in fact, that it might not even be the Surface Go 4 at all.

Is this the Surface Go 4 or Surface Go 3 Plus? We’ve heard a few rumors claiming the next Surface Go won’t get a number jump due to its more moderate improvements and changes. The Microsoft Surface Go 3 Plus has been floated around as a possible alternative name for the device. For now, that remains just a rumor, though it’s certainly not impossible.

What will the Microsoft Surface Go 4 price be? Surface Go : Starting at $399

: Starting at $399 Surface Go 2 : Starting at $399.99

: Starting at $399.99 Surface Go 3: Starting at $399.99 Prices for the Microsoft Surface Go series have remained pretty stable at around $400. Of course, we’re seeing tech companies increase their pricing a lot recently in light of the current economy, so it’s possible Microsoft could push a small price increase, say $25-50. Then again, this is a minor refresh and the new ARM model will be a much bigger deal next year.

Perhaps Microsoft will save its price hike for the ARM model? After all, consumers might be more willing to swallow the jump since the new ARM-based Go will likely run faster and have much better battery life than the Intel variants.

Should you wait for the Microsoft Surface Go 4?

Microsoft

Yes, you should wait. With the next Surface Go rumored to arrive in just a few weeks, it would be silly not to. This new tablet might be a minor refresh, but it should bring a bit more power to the mix. It also likely won’t cost much or anything more. Even if it does come with a price increase, you’ll likely be able to find the Surface Go 3 for much cheaper than its current $400 price point as retailers prepare to dump remaining stock.

Of course, if you aren’t completely sold on the Surface Go series, you should also check out our guide to the best tablets.

Comments