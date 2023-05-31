A new update is wreaking havoc with Surface Duo devices

David Imel / Android Authority

TL;DR Surface Duo 1 and 2 owners are reporting random reboots after the May 2023 security update.

There’s no word from Microsoft regarding this issue just yet.

Microsoft’s Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2 launched with a variety of bugs, although the company issued a stream of updates in the following months to address these issues.

Unfortunately, Redditors report that the May 2023 security patch is causing random reboots on the Surface Duo and Surface Duo 2.

The ensuing reboot screen also apparently asks users whether they’d like to try booting up again or factory resetting their device. But some users report that choosing the former option works just fine.

Either way, we’d advise you to hold off on installing this update for now if you haven’t grabbed it yet. This is clearly a serious issue and we hope the company issues a bug-fixing update soon.

We’ve asked Microsoft about the issue and a timeline for a fix and will update the article if/when the company gets back to us.

