The Microsoft Black Friday sale sends Surface laptop prices to record lows

While the Google deals might be drawing most of the attention, Microsoft also launched its Black Friday deals today. They’re well worth a look if you’re in the market for a new laptop , with many of the Surface range hitting all-time low prices. Whatever your budget, there hasn’t been a better time all year to upgrade.

The likes of the Surface Pro 9 and Laptop Studio 2 are getting markdowns of as much as $500, but our eyes were drawn to the 25% price drop on the Surface Laptop Go 3. This affordable machine was released just last month, so while $200 off is modest compared to some of its more powerful compatriots, reducing the asking price of the latest model from $800 to $599.99 is some move from Microsoft. Specs are solid, with a 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. But the lightweight laptop also offers up to 15 hours of battery life and features a vibrant 12.4-inch PixelSense touchscreen.