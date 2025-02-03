Microsoft makes it easier for Phone Link users to move on from their old phone

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR Microsoft’s Phone Link will soon allow users to easily unlink their old smartphone.

This would be a welcome change over the previous method, which required users to open their Microsoft account.

Microsoft’s Phone Link is a great tool for seamless integration between your Windows computer and your Android phone or iPhone. Removing your old phone can be a pain, though, but it looks like the company finally has a solution.

Twitter user phantomofearth (h/t: Windows Latest) reports that Microsoft is testing an option to easily remove a linked phone via Windows 11 itself. Users would be able to visit the manage mobile devices menu (settings > Bluetooth & devices > Mobile devices > Manage devices) and then tap the “remove” button to unlink the smartphone. Check out the screenshots below, via the Twitter user.

The second screenshot also shows that you might still have to remove the phone from other Windows devices and products/services. Nevertheless, this would be a major improvement as users currently have to visit their Microsoft account to unlink an Android phone or iPhone. That’s quite a pain compared to simply visiting the settings menu. So this should make life easier if you’ve upgraded to a new phone.

The news also comes a few days after Microsoft announced a trio of Phone Link additions. These additions include the ability to pair a phone from a dedicated pane in the start menu, as well as file sending via this same pane.

