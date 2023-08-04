It's officially the end of the road for Cortana on Windows

Update: August 3, 2023 (11:33 PM ET): Microsoft has hit the final nail in Cortana’s coffin as far as its Windows presence is concerned. Through an updated end-of-support document, the company has announced that it will no longer support Cortana on Windows starting August 2023.

Original article: June 5, 2023 (2:18 AM ET): Microsoft made tech headlines this year with its Bing Chat AI tool and several other AI-powered services. But the company’s original smart assistant, Cortana, has somehow lingered on in Windows and several other services.