A major browser just brought an extension store to Android before Google Chrome

TL;DR Microsoft Edge has introduced an extension store for its Android browser.

The stable version of Edge for Android now includes over 20 extensions, including VPNs, password managers, and media downloaders.

Google Chrome still doesn’t support extensions on Android.

For years, Google Chrome has been the dominant browser on both desktop and mobile, but one major limitation on Android has been the lack of support for extensions. While Chrome’s desktop version offers a vast library of extensions that enhance functionality, the mobile version has never officially supported them.

Although there are workarounds to use extensions on Android, and there have been hints that Google might be working on bringing extensions to Chrome for Android, it appears that Microsoft is already way ahead of Google.

As first reported by Windows Latest, Microsoft has introduced a web-based extensions store for the Edge browser on Android. The stable version of Edge for Android (v134.0.3124.57) now includes support for more than 20 extensions, with additional ones expected to be added in the future.

It’s worth noting that Microsoft Edge has had extensions for a while now, but the availability of a full-fledged extension store is a significant improvement. Microsoft started experimenting with extensions for Edge on Android in early 2024, initially making them available through the browser’s Canary build. Back then, users had to enable a hidden developer flag to access a handful of extensions, while the stable version only supported three add-ons.

Right now, Edge’s extension store offers 22 extensions, including popular options like Dark Reader for night mode browsing, Bitwarden for password management, and Keepa for tracking Amazon prices. Other notable extensions include NordVPN and Browsec for secure browsing, AIX Downloader for media downloads, and Collabwriting for shared notes.

To access extensions, users must update their Edge browser to the latest stable version. After updating, they can open the browser’s menu and navigate to the Extensions Store. Installing an extension is simple: tap the “Get” button next to the extension and confirm the installation.

Since Microsoft officially offers these extensions through its store, they should be safe to install and use. However, the Extensions page still carries a “Beta” label, suggesting that Microsoft is still refining the experience and ironing out potential performance issues.

With Edge now supporting extensions on Android, some users may wonder whether Google will follow suit with Chrome. Although Google has hinted at adding extension support to Chrome on Android, the company has yet to confirm when (or if) it will happen.

