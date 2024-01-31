Microsoft Edge for Android quietly adds extension support

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The latest pre-release version of the Microsoft Edge browser for Android has added support for extensions.

There are currently three available extensions in the “Extensions Beta” page.

It’s unknown when extensions will be enabled in the stable version of the browser.

Although Chrome tends to be the go-to browser for most people on Android, Microsoft may add something to the mobile version of Edge that could win people over. Microsoft Edge for Android looks to be gaining support for extensions.

On X (formerly Twitter), user Leopeva64 shared a group of images that show support for extensions in the pre-release build of Edge version 123. The feature appears to be hidden behind a flag and needs to be enabled first in order to use it.

Once enabled, the user will be allowed to install add-ons, just like how you can with Firefox for Android. This means Microsoft Edge would join the short list of other mobile browsers that support extensions. When it’s available, it will apparently appear in Microsoft Edge’s overflow menu.

It appears this early version of Edge also has an Extensions page that’s in beta. As you may suspect, there aren’t a whole lot of extensions available for the browser yet. However, the “Extensions Beta” page does list three available add-ons: Dark Reader, uBlock Origin, and Global Speed.

It’s currently unknown how soon this feature will make it to the stable version of the browser. But this build is scheduled to hit beta by February and stable by March. It’s possible extension support will land sometime after.

