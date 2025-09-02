Windows is finally bringing Mac-style clipboard sync magic to Android

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The clipboard sync feature allows you to access the Windows clipboard content on your Android smartphone.

This feature is currently available in the Windows Dev build.

You need to be logged in to your Microsoft account on both devices to use the feature.

When you want to copy something like complex code or a long paragraph that’s open on your Windows PC to your Android smartphone, you usually end up copying and sending it to yourself via WhatsApp or email. This process is expected to become much smoother soon, thanks to the clipboard sync feature that Microsoft is testing.

As spotted by Windows Latest, Microsoft is testing a clipboard sync feature that will allow you to access your Windows clipboard content on your Android smartphone. However, there are a few things that you need to take care of before you start using this feature.

First, you need to log in to the same Microsoft account on both your Windows PC and your Android smartphone. Next, your Android smartphone must be connected to your Windows PC through the Mobile devices settings. Finally, you need to have the Link to Windows app installed on your Android smartphone and connected to your Windows PC.

With all these things taken care of, Windows Latest notes that you simply need to download and install the latest Dev build to get this feature. Unfortunately, we did not receive the feature on our device running the latest Windows Dev build, but you can try your luck.

Once the update is installed, open the Settings window on your Windows PC and navigate to Bluetooth & devices > Mobile devices > Manage devices. Then, enable the Access PC’s clipboard toggle.

Now, whatever text you copy on your Windows PC will automatically appear on the keyboard of your Android smartphone. The syncing feature is reportedly not limited to any particular keyboard. It works with Samsung Keyboard, Gboard, and more.

The feature first appeared last month for a brief period before Microsoft removed it. Its reappearance strongly suggests that Microsoft is confident about introducing this feature in the stable Windows build.

The clipboard sync feature will be welcomed with open arms by Windows users, especially since the sync feature of SwiftKey, Microsoft’s own Android keyboard app, doesn’t work at all. Although Microsoft’s support team has repeatedly mentioned on various forums over the past few months that they are looking into the issue, it still hasn’t been resolved.

