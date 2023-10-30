Microsoft really doesn't want you using that knockoff Xbox controller

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Microsoft appears to have started blocking unlicensed third-party accessories from working on Xbox consoles.

Users are reporting a new “0x82d60002” error message when connecting an unlicensed third-party accessory.

This move is speculated to come ahead of a wider opening up of Microsoft’s Xbox accessory licensing program.

The Xbox Series X is one of our favorite gaming consoles, and we love it for being a great platform for playing new games every month through the Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate program. However, Microsoft appears to be making some significant changes to the platform. A new report suggests the company is working towards blocking the use of unauthorized accessories with its consoles in the coming weeks.

According to a report from Windows Central, Microsoft has begun displaying a new error message “0x82d60002” when a user connects a third-party accessory that is not officially licensed under the “Designed for Xbox” program.

The error message mentions November 12, 2023, as the future date when the accessory will stop working, but users are reporting that their accessories have already stopped working with Xbox consoles.

Brands like Brook Gaming, which makes adaptors that let you use many different game controllers (like the PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller) with many Xbox consoles, also confirm that their adaptor is among those affected.

The report mentions that controversial accessories, such as one that lets you use a keyboard and mouse functionality but disguised as an Xbox controller, have yet to be reported to be impacted. Such accessories have been used to gain unfair advantages in some games, but they have also been used to serve legitimate accessibility needs.

Why is Microsoft blocking third-party unlicensed accessories, though? The report speculates that it could be in anticipation of a wider opening up of Microsoft’s “Designed for Xbox” licensing program. Microsoft has been rather selective in granting its license so far, but the company could be working on an approval process for official licensing certification for third-party controllers and more. This would keep out game-breaking accessories, but it would also have collateral damage on legitimate accessories, like fighting game joysticks, for example.

If you are looking for a controller or other accessory that will work with the Xbox, look for the green “Designed for Xbox” symbol on the packaging.

