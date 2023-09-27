Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
PS5 controller won't connect? Here's how to fix it
One of the most popular things about the PlayStation 5 is its DualSense controller. It’s so popular, in fact, that people often use a DualSense to play PC, Android, and iPad games, even when they could be using virtually any other Bluetooth gamepad. If you’re having wireless connectivity problems — whether playing on a PS5 or otherwise — here are some steps you can try to get back in action.
How to fix a PS5 controller that won’t connect
There some common principles for solving DualSense connection issues, but the details will vary depending on the device you’re connecting to. Follow one of the appropriate checklists below.
PS5
- Make sure your controller is mostly or fully charged. If it’s running on fumes, there’s a chance it might turn on but fail to connect.
- Check whether it’s paired to a separate device. You can only use a DualSense with one device at a time, so you may need to remove your controller from the other device’s list of Bluetooth connections.
- Try rebooting your PS5 to see if it re-establishes pairing.
- Connect your DualSense via a USB-C cable, then hold down the PlayStation button. That should force your PS5 to detect the controller, though you should doublecheck the Settings menu to make sure wireless pairing is active.
- If nothing’s working, reset the controller by inserting a paperclip, toothpick, or SIM tool into the Reset button hole on the back. Hold the button for about 5 seconds. You’ll need to re-pair the device to use it.
PC
- Make sure your controller is mostly or fully charged.
- Check whether it’s paired to a separate device. You can only use a DualSense with one device at a time, so you may need to remove your controller from the other device’s list of Bluetooth connections.
- Check that your PC has Bluetooth enabled, and whether or not your controller is detected. In Windows 11, you can go to Settings > Bluetooth and devices > Devices to do both.
- If your controller isn’t in the device list, try re-pairing it. Turn it off, then hold down the PlayStation and Share buttons until a light flashes. In the Windows menu above, click Add device.
- No luck yet? Reset your DualSense by inserting a paperclip, toothpick, or SIM tool into the Reset button hole on the back. Hold the button for about 5 seconds. Once that’s done, try the pairing steps above.
- If Bluetooth pairing refuses to work, try connecting via a USB cable.
Android
Software details may depend on the specific Android device you’re using, but this is the general process. You’ll need Android 12 or later to use a DualSense.
- Make sure your controller is mostly or fully charged.
- Check whether it’s paired to a separate device. You can only use a DualSense with one device at a time, so you may need to remove your controller from the other device’s list of Bluetooth connections.
- Swipe down from the top of Android’s homescreen and make sure Bluetooth is toggled on.
- Tap and hold on the Bluetooth icon, then look for your controller under Previously connected devices. If it’s missing, you’ll have to re-pair.
- Put your DualSense into pairing mode by holding down its PlayStation and Share buttons until a light flashes.
- From Android’s Bluetooth menu, select your controller when it appears.
- If it’s listed in Android but not connecting, use the Forget button and try re-pairing.
- As a last resort, reset your DualSense by inserting a paperclip, toothpick, or SIM tool into the Reset button hole on the back. Hold the button for about 5 seconds, then try pairing again.
iPad/iPhone
- Make sure your controller is mostly or fully charged.
- Check whether it’s paired to a separate device. You can only use a DualSense with one device at a time, so you may need to remove your controller from the other device’s list of Bluetooth connections.
- On your iPad or iPhone, go to Settings > Bluetooth to check that Bluetooth is enabled, and whether or not your controller is detected.
- If your DualSense is missing from the device list, you’ll have to re-pair it. Turn the controller off, then hold down the PlayStation and Share buttons until a light starts flashing. In your Apple device’s Bluetooth menu, select your controller when it appears. You may need to tap the PlayStation button again to make the controller active.
- Though unlikely, it’s possible that your DualSense might show up in the Bluetooth list, but listed as “Not Connected” even though the controller is on. In that case, tap on the i (info) button next to it, then Forget This Device. Re-pair using the instructions above.
- If nothing’s happening, reset your DualSense by inserting a paperclip, toothpick, or SIM tool into the Reset button hole on the back. Hold the button for about 5 seconds, then try pairing again.