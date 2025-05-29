No login needed: Microsoft file sharing on Android picks up one of Google Drive's handiest features

TL;DR Microsoft is rolling out anonymous file sharing to Android.

Android users can now view Word, PowerPoint, and Excel documents without having to sign in to their Microsoft account.

You’ll still have to sign in to your account if you want to make edits or leave comments.

Earlier this year, Microsoft rolled out anonymous file sharing for the iPhone and iPad, leaving Android users out in the cold. It’s been almost three months since then, but the wait is finally over. Microsoft is now bringing this feature over to Android.

In a blog post, the company announced that Android owners can now take advantage of anonymous file sharing. This means if someone shares a Word, PowerPoint, or Excel file with you and sends a link to your Android device, you’ll now be able to view that document without having to sign in to the app first.

For this feature to work, the person sending the link needs to be signed into their Microsoft account. Then they’ll need to make a shareable link by opening the file, navigating to the share button in the top right corner, and entering the email address of the recipient. From there, they just have to hit send or copy the link and paste it into a message.

If you’re on the receiving end, you’ll be able to tap on the link and open the file. You’ll now see the file, along with a prompt asking if you want to sign in to your personal account or dismiss.

This feature is available in the Word, Excel, and PowerPoint apps for Android in version 16.0.18827.20066 or later. Microsoft notes that you’ll only be able to view documents, presentations, and worksheets. If you want to edit the file or leave a comment, you’ll still have to log in.

