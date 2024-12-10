Metro by T-Mobile whistleblower raises concerns of deceptive sales practices

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

T-Mobile is once again facing accusations of shady sales tactics, which are now spilling over into its Metro by T-Mobile stores. Back in July, PhoneArena interviewed an anonymous T-Mobile expert who claimed that unrealistic employee metrics were driving some reps to add lines and features to customer accounts without their consent. A Reddit user even reported being forced to buy a bundle of accessories just to purchase an iPhone.

T-Mobile was quick to issue a statement denying these claims, but now, just six months later, PhoneArena has uncovered evidence suggesting the problem is even more widespread than initially thought.

This time, the spotlight is on Metro by T-Mobile stores. The publication received a letter from an anonymous source involved with a Metro store, alleging that T-Mobile is pressuring them to “slam” customers by adding unwanted features to their accounts.

The report claims that Metro stores are essentially forced to sell phones at a loss, relying on accessory sales to stay afloat. This creates immense pressure to upsell customers on cases, chargers, insurance, and other add-ons, even if they don’t need or want them.

According to the source, T-Mobile closely monitors the performance of Metro stores, tracking metrics like tablet sales, home internet sales, feature revenue, and insurance attachment rates. Stores that fail to meet expectations are reportedly flagged and face pressure from “multiple chains of authority.” The source even claims that T-Mobile has threatened to shut down their store location because they push back on these unethical practices.

While some level of sales pressure is expected in any retail environment, the allegations made in the report seem to have crossed the line, depicting a culture where employees feel forced to deceive and manipulate customers to keep their jobs. We have contacted T-Mobile for a response and will update our report as soon as we receive it.

