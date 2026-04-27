Metro by T-Mobile finally offers unlimited premium data with no firm caps

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Metro by T-Mobile quietly upgraded its top-tier plan over the weekend.

Previously, users were capped to 70GB of premium data before it dropped to a lower priority, but now there is no firm cap at all.

The top-tier plan is now an even better value, but keep in mind it’s a better deal if you are planning to bring multiple lines.

Up until now, only a few prepaid carriers offered truly unlimited premium data, with Visible one of the best-known options. Now Metro by T-Mobile is stepping up its game as well, as it quietly removed its premium data cap for its top-tier plan over the weekend.

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Like virtually all carriers, T-Mobile uses different priority levels for different plans. Metro previously used QCI 7 for its premium access, before dropping to the lower-tier QCI 9 priority status after users went over their premium caps. Going forward, those with the top-tier plan will no longer face the previous 70GB firm cap at all.

Users who consume excessive data could still see further priority changes if Metro considers the behavior irregular, but you should be safe unless you’re consuming a terabyte or more on a regular basis. That said, it’s important to remember that the unlimited premium data only applies to cellular connectivity. The hotspot cap remains at 25GB of data.

It’s also worth noting that Metro’s premium data is still at a lower tier than the QCI 8 access you’d get with postpaid T-Mobile or a Google Fi plan. That said, the gap isn’t that massive between QCI 7 and QCI 8 on T-Mobile’s network.

Overall, this is a small but significant upgrade. That said, we typically only recommend this plan if you have a larger family. Single-line users will find that Visible is a cheaper alternative to the $60 starting costs at Metro for its top plan. That said, families of four will find exceptional value, as the price drops to just $35 a line.

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