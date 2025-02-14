Metro by T-Mobile now lets you play games to pay your phone bill

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Metro by T-Mobile has collaborated with the Ad It Up app to let users play games, answer surveys, and shop to earn points.

Points earned can be redeemed to pay for Metro service for the coming month.

If you want the experience of a postpaid carrier but want to do it prepaid, Metro by T-Mobile is one of the top choices. The beauty of a prepaid connection is that you stay much more in control of your phone bill, with fewer surprises than what can be sprung at you with a postpaid connection. But what if you want an even lower phone bill? Metro has now collaborated with an app that lets you play games to earn points that you can then use to pay for your phone connection.

Metro by T-Mobile users can now use the Ad It Up app. Customers can download the app on their Android phones or iPhones, verify their Metro phone number, and download and play games. These games will earn you points, which can then be redeemed as payments for Metro service from within the Ad It Up app. You can also earn points by shopping from within the app.

These are the activities that users can try in the Ad It Up for points: Play games like Coin Master, Traffic Puzzle, Cube Master, and more.

Unlock exclusive discounted offers from retailers like Walmart, Hello Fresh, and Chewy.

Share opinions through surveys from TapResearch. The credits earned from these activities can be directly applied to the next month’s service. Customers can also easily check their credit balance in the app.

Have you tried out Ad It Up? How was your experience? Let us know in the comments below!

