Meta wants you to trust its Muse AI with your calendar, reminders, and bank accounts

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

Add Android Authority on Google: Preferred Source Google Discover

TL;DR Meta’s agentic AI, Muse, is reportedly in a closed test phase.

The company will use a waitlist and invite codes to slowly onboard users to the app.

Muse will be able to handle tasks, manage emails, and track expenses on users’ bank accounts.

Meta has been steadily rolling out updates to its AI services in recent months. The company decided to take on Gemini with Muse Spark and also released a local AI model last month. Now, it seems Meta is a step closer to an AI agent that will take the busywork off users’ hands.

According to a report from Testing Catalog, the Meta Muse AI agent has finally moved out of internal testing and is in a limited closed alpha stage. The exact testing phase remains unclear, as the report later states that the agent is in a closed beta phase. However, Meta will apparently ask users to join a waitlist or enter an invite code before giving them access to Muse.

The outlet also spotted an App Store listing for the “Muse from Meta” app that has screenshots and a fairly detailed description of the app and its features. Meta is trying to make Muse the agentic AI assistant that can do pretty much everything on a user’s device. Screenshots from the App Store listing showcase features such as proactive actions, user approvals before sending a message or spending money, and price tracking for tickets and reservations.

Muse could also support several connectors, including popular ones such as Gmail, Google Calendar, health apps like Peloton and HealthEx, and more. The agent could also be able to connect with users’ card providers and bank accounts, track expenses, and even suggest canceling unused subscriptions to save money. That’s a scary proposition. However, it’s also possible that Muse will simply use bank and card statements received via users’ email accounts to track expenses.

Meta’s Muse AI agent certainly looks like it could be packed with enough smarts and features to get things done. However, Meta’s reputation for protecting user privacy is not impressive, to say the least. It will be interesting to see whether the company’s agentic AI is widely adopted once it is actually released to the public.

Follow