Got a public Instagram account? Meta will let anyone use your photos for AI content

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Meta has released its first-ever image-generation model, Muse Image, while also previewing Muse Video.

At the same time, Instagram appears to have updated its policy to allow posts from public profiles to be used for AI creations.

Users can opt out of sharing content with Meta AI using dedicated toggles from the settings page.

Millions use Instagram every day to watch their favorite creators on loop or share images and videos with their followers. Meta AI has been involved with Instagram in some form since at least late 2023. The company has now reached a major milestone in its AI journey with the announcement of its first image-generation model, Muse Image.

This is ostensibly Meta’s answer to OpenAI and Google’s highly capable image generation models. However, the social media juggernaut has also used this announcement to update Instagram’s policies, which now allow the creation of AI-generated content from public Instagram profiles (via Wired).

This is confirmed by the presence of two new toggles in the Instagram app, located under “Sharing and reuse” in the app’s settings. Here, you will now see a section titled “Allow people to reuse your content on Instagram and with AI features at Meta,” with dedicated toggles for Posts (which includes the profile photo) and Reels.

Will you let Instagram use your posts for AI content? 16 votes Yes, I'm fine with it 0 % No, I won't 100 %

These toggles are enabled by default, so it’s recommended to disable them if you don’t want someone to randomly use your posts to create something with Meta AI. What’s even more concerning is how easy Instagram makes it to use others’ posts.

All one needs to do is mention someone with their @, and Instagram will borrow their photos for the AI “creations,” but only if they haven’t disabled the newly added settings toggles and have a public profile.

It’s also worth noting that AI images already created from your posts will not be removed, even if you turn off the toggles and set your account to private. Accounts that have always remained private have little to worry about in this scenario.

Meanwhile, the app’s support page notes that “you will not be notified about content created using AI features at Meta,” which is an odd limitation imposed by Instagram.

Away from these policy updates, Meta announced its SynthID-type watermarking system for AI imagery, known as Content Seal. There’s an online tool (in preview) to detect Meta AI’s watermarks in images. The company also previewed Muse Video, its video generation tool, which is “coming soon to creators and Meta AI.”

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