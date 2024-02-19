Android phone maker abandons Android completely to go 'all in on AI'

TL;DR Meizu has decided to pivot away from making traditional Android phones.

The company says it will instead focus on AI projects, possibly like the Rabbit R1 and the Humane AI Pin.

Meizu’s Android skin will transition to working on AI terminal devices.

Meizu isn’t as well known as Samsung or Google, but it has been competing in the Android smartphone space for over a decade now. But it looks like that run is about to end as the company plans to shift its focus to AI.

Yesterday, Meizu released an announcement video to reveal that it will stop working on “traditional smartphone projects.” Instead of making Android smartphones, the firm says it is going “all in on AI.”

In the video, Meizu shows it is not working on a follow-up to the 20 series that was released last year. According to GSMArena, the Chinese electronics maker does not clarify if it will completely stop making smartphones. However, it does reference devices like the Humane AI Pin and Rabbit R1.

As for its Android skin, known as Flyme OS, it appears the company wants to modify it and put it on AI terminal devices — like infotainment systems for vehicles made by its parent company. It’s said this new mobile OS will come out this year along with some new hardware.

Despite the pivot away from traditional smartphones, Meizu claims it will continue supporting its smartphones in China. However, there’s no word on if it will continue to support smartphones sold overseas.

