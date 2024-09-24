This Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 rival is officially launching soon

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR MediaTek has announced an October 9 launch event in China.

The company will show off its next-generation flagship chip, expected to be the Dimensity 9400.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 is expected to launch next month, and it’ll undoubtedly power a host of flagship Android phones. However, rival chipmaker MediaTek has just announced launch details for its own high-end smartphone processor.

MediaTek announced on Weibo that it would be holding a launch event in China on October 9. The company confirmed in a follow-up comment (see second image below) that it’ll indeed be revealing a flagship processor, expected to be the Dimensity 9400.

MediaTek already confirmed a year ago that a future flagship chip, thought to be the Dimensity 9400, would be manufactured on TSMC’s 3nm process. Furthermore, a recent leak suggested that the processor would have an eclectic octa-core CPU, featuring one Cortex-X925 core, three older Cortex-X4 cores, and four Cortex-A7xx cores (presumably the Cortex-A725). The chipset is also said to offer an Immortalis-G925 MC12 GPU.

Vivo is expected to launch the X200 series on October 14, and it’s believed these phones will have the Dimensity 9400 chip. OPPO’s upcoming Find X8 series is also tipped to arrive with MediaTek’s new chipset. Both phone lines are expected in global markets. However, OPPO has previously launched Dimensity and Snapdragon variants of its flagship phones, so there’s no guarantee that the Find X8 series will have MediaTek power outside China.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments