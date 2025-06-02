Deal: Meater Plus smart thermometer drops to a record-low price

I like my steak medium rare, and while I have gotten pretty good at striking this term, I don’t always get it right — or at least I didn’t use to. Now I have a smart meat thermometer, and I cook my meat to perfection every single time. I can no longer live without it, and neither should you. If you really care about your steak, here’s a nice sale on the Meater Plus! Get the Meater Plus smart meat thermometer for just $69 ($30.95 off)

This offer is available from Amazon, but you can also get the same discount straight from the Meater website.

Meater Plus Meater Plus See price at Amazon Save $30.95 Limited Time Deal!

The Meater Plus is among the preferred smart meat thermometers, and using it is a pleasure. Just stick it into your steak, chicken, turkey, or whatever you are cooking, and it will measure the internal temperature live. This way, you can get an exact reading of the meat’s internal temperature on your phone. You will get guided cooking instructions and alerts to make sure you don’t undercook or overcook anything.

It has two sensors, an internal one and an external one. The external one measures the ambient temperature. This information is used to get an approximation of how long it will take for the internal temperature to reach your preferred level.

This is made to stay in the food while cooking. The internal sensor can accurately read temperature up to 212 degrees Fahrenheit, while the external ambient sensor can reach as much as 527 degrees Fahrenheit. This is the max temperature, which should be more than good enough for most baking or grilling situations.

Bluetooth range can extend up to 165 feet. This means you can walk around most houses and stay connected to the thermometer.

The probe is also water resistant, so you’ll be able to wash it without worrying about damaging it. It’s also dishwasher safe!

The probe charges when docked on the case, which runs on a AAA battery. A single battery can charge the probe up to 100 times, and battery life is estimated at 24 hours per charge.

Pretty cool, right?! This is actually a record-low price for this product, so there has never been a better time to buy it. Go get yours before the summer and get ready for your cookouts!

Extra deal: Just in case you need more!

The Meater Plus is more than good enough for most of us, but some of you might need a bit more performance from their smart meat thermometers. The Meater Pro is also on sale, for $99. What do you get with the upgrade?

The main difference is that this one can survive temperatures of up to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit, nearly twice as much as the Meater Plus. It also gets upgraded to Bluetooth 5.0, instead of Bluetooth 4.0.

The Meater Pro charges faster, too. You can start cooking in 15 minutes, while the Meater Plus takes two hours to recharge. The probe also has six sensors instead of two, which makes it more accurate.