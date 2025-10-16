Miss your Xperia Play? You need to see this magnetic sliding Bluetooth controller

Ohsnap

TL;DR MCON, a unique sliding mobile controller that attaches via magnets, is now available for purchase.

It features TMR sticks, analog triggers, gyro controls, flip-out handles, an optional dock for external displays, and more.

Initially funded via Kickstarter, it will be available later today to pre-order for $149.99 on the Ohsnap website.

Mobile controllers have become more popular over the years as more controller-compatible Android games, emulators, and cloud gaming applications have hit the market. Most are simple telescopic controllers, but MCON is the first option in years with an entirely new design.

With a look that harkens back to sliding handhelds like the PSP Go, Xperia Play, or even the recent ANBERNIC RG Slide, MCON attaches to the back of your phone via MagSafe magnets, then slides out with a spring-loaded “switchblade” mechanism in the back. This allows it to tuck away neatly when not in use, while still providing full-size controls when you need them.

For phones that don’t have MagSafe, it will be compatible with other magnetic systems, like Pixelsnap. Likewise with phone cases that have integrated magnets. There’s also an adhesive magnet array included in the box for phones that lack built-in magnets, as well as spacers to prevent it from rubbing up against camera bumps.

But the sliding mechanism is only the beginning. The controller promises “console-grade performance,” with TMR sticks, analog triggers, and full gyro controls. It even has dual deployable handles for added comfort in longer gaming sessions, something that most dedicated Android gaming handhelds can’t match.

In terms of connections, it features Bluetooth 5.4 with multi-connect support for switching between different devices. The controller can eject from the aluminum backing plate, which then converts into a kickstand, allowing you to play in tabletop mode. When removed from a phone entirely, the backing plate serves as a cover to protect the sticks and buttons while in your bag.

Another interesting addition is MCON Dock, which is an extra accessory that’s designed to sit next to your TV. When connected to an external display, it allows you to quickly plug in your phone, connect the controller, and start gaming on the big screen in 4K at 60Hz. It will be sold separately for $69.99.

MCON Dock is perfect for connecting your phone to an external display.

The dock also serves as a charging port for the controller when it’s not in use. The controller sports a 500mAh battery, promising up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge. It can also be used in USB-C wired mode.

MCON has been in the design process for years, but things really kicked into gear when smartphone accessory maker Ohsnap signed on to help in 2024. The Kickstarter finally launched in January of this year and raised $1.75 million from more than 16,000 backers.

Preorders will open today at 3PM EST on the Ohsnap website for $149.99. That price places it at the premium end of Bluetooth controllers, competing with the likes of the Backbone Pro or Razer Kishi V3 Pro, both of which are significantly bulkier and feature telescopic designs.

