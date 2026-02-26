Save money now and later with this Maxfree Rechargeable Batteries deal

Love it or hate it, we still have to deal with regular batteries. Mainly AA and AAA ones. Buying these repeatedly isn’t ideal, so it’s a good idea to get a set of rechargeable batteries. This Maxfree Rechargeable Batteries bundle comes with four AA and four AAA batteries, as well as a handy charger. It’s on sale, and it will also save you from constantly buying batteries. If you think of it, it’s savings on top of savings! Buy the Maxfree Rechargeable Batteries with 4xAA and 4xAAA for just $25.58 ($4.41 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. We’re specifically referring to the version with both AA and AAA batteries. There is a variant with eight AA batteries, too. That one is a bit cheaper at $23.84, if you prefer.

My rechargeable battery setup isn’t nearly as cool as this one. I have to store batteries in little boxes and then look for oddly shaped, large chargers whenever I need to swap batteries. This charger is more akin to a true wireless earbuds charger.

The charger stores batteries and also charges them while inside the case. It will also charge them pretty quickly, in under three hours. There is a smart LED system on top that shows whether your batteries are charged, charging, or dead. Each battery is rated for 2,500 uses, so it will take a long time before you need to replace any of these.

Want in on this deal? Sure, a $4.41 discount isn’t groundbreaking, but it is a good deal for something that will also save you money long-term. You can continue using these batteries for years!

