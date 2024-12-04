Here's when the Max password-sharing clampdown starts

Disney Plus, Netflix , and Hulu have all recently clamped down on password sharing. We already heard that Max was going to follow this trend, and the company has now revealed more details.

Warner Bros Discovery global streaming chief JB Perrette noted during a tech conference (h/t: The Wrap) that Max’s crackdown would begin next week:

We will kick off literally in about a week, some very early, gentle messaging. We’ll start some early messaging to people who we think are definitely in the higher tier of usage.

Perrette also framed the clampdown as a way for Max to “essentially add a member.” The executive added that the filters used to determine whether someone is sharing their passwords would get “tighter and tighter” through 2025. So people who aren’t immediately ensnared by the initial password-sharing crackdown could still be caught down the line.