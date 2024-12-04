Amazing deal: The Marshall Tufton speaker is $220 off!

Marshall

OK, we know we just reported a deal on the Marshall Tufton yesterday, but today, we came across a sale that is so good we had to publish it. While yesterday’s deal got you the Marshall Tufton speaker for just $302.37, today’s offer slashes the price even further, down to a mere $229.99. Buy the Marshall Tufton speaker for only $229.99

This sale is available directly from Marshall’s official website. The discount is applied automatically.

Marshall discounted almost all its speakers during Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but for some reason, one speaker missed out on the fun. There were no discounts on the Marshall Tufton, the manufacturer’s best truly portable unit. It seems Marshall wanted to wait until after these dates, and now this speaker has the best discount out of the bunch!

We mean it when we say the Marshall Tufton is a portable speaker, as it has an integrated battery. Furthermore, the battery life is actually surprisingly good at over 20 hours per full charge. I don’t know of many parties that can outlast that. That said, it is pretty large and heavy, though. The speaker measures 9.02 x 6.42 x 13.78in and weighs a whole 10.8lbs.

The Tufton is a substantial speaker, but also with substantial sound. It comes with a 40W woofer, two 15W full-range drivers, and a 10W tweeter. This will provide a pleasant and loud auditory experience with 360-degree multidirectional sound. This means the sound is not transmitted in one specific direction, and everyone around the speaker will enjoy better audio similarly.

Need I mention how gorgeous the Marshall Tufton is? It has that iconic design based on the brand’s classic amplifiers. It is also built amazingly; Marshall speakers are known for their built quality. Since this is meant to be a portable speaker, it also gets an IPX2 rating, so it can handle light exposure to liquids.

It’s rare to see the Marshall Tufton on sale, and we’ve never seen it hit such a low price point in the past. Go get it before it’s too late. I am actually debating whether I should get one, myself. This deal is just too good!

