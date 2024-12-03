Deal: The Marshall Tufton speaker finally goes on sale, 33% off

Marshall

We know the audiophiles among us will preach about how there are so many better speakers than Marshall’s for the price. And this is true, but these speakers are gorgeous and still sound fantastic to the unkeen ear. If you care for design and want something that sounds really good, something like the Marshall Tufton will keep you more than happy. Especially if you can get it at a record-low 33% off price of $302.37. Get the Marshall Tufton speaker for just $302.37

This offer is available from Amazon, and it is labeled as a “limited time deal.” We don’t see the same deal available from other retailers, so this might be your only option to get this speaker on sale.

Marshall Tufton Marshall Tufton See price at Amazon Save $147.62 Limited Time Deal!

Marshall went all out on its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales this year, but one speaker missed the party. For some reason, there were no discounts on the Marshall Tufton, the company’s best portable speaker. It waited until after those events to put it on sale!

The Marshall Tufton comes with an integrated battery and can run for over 20 hours on a full charge. It’s quite an impressive battery life, but the speaker is also pretty large and heavy, measuring 9.02 x 6.42 x 13.78in and weighing in at 10.8lbs. It’s a big boy, but it also has big boy sound.

The Tufton comes with a 40W woofer, a couple of 15W full-range drivers, and a 10W tweeter. It is designed to offer 360-degree multidirectional sound, so no one will be left out with inferior sound quality.

Marshall speakers are among the most sturdy speakers around, and the Tufton is no exception. In fact, it even comes with an IPX2 rating, so it won’t get damaged with a bit of water exposure. This comes in handy, given the portability of the speaker.

The Marshall Tufton rarely goes on sale, so you might want to catch this record-low price while you can. We don’t see the offer lasting too long.

You might like

Comments