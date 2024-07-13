Deals: Save up to $100 on the coolest retro speakers from Marshall and JBL

Speakers aren’t just something we listen to. We also have to look at them all the time, so it makes a difference when a speaker looks good. There’s something about the classic-looking modern speakers that makes them look fabulous wherever you place them. Today, we found a few great deals on a few retro-like speakers from Marshall and JBL.

Marshall has a couple of offers here. Let’s start with the Marshall Acton III, which you can currently pick up for $230, amounting to a $50 discount. If you want something a little better, there’s also the Marshall Stanmore III, which is discounted down to $300, or $80 off. The third option is the JBL Authentics 200, which is $100 off, down to just $250. Get the Marshall Acton III speaker for $230 Get the Marshall Stanmore III speaker for $300 Get the JBL Authentics 200 for $250

All of these are labeled as “limited time deals” by Amazon. It isn’t clear how long the offers will stand, but we assume the discounts are part of the Amazon Prime Day hype. By the way, there are some price difference in available colors, so keep reading the details below if you are interested in any of these.

Marshall Acton III

Marshall Acton III Speaker Marshall Acton III Speaker See price at Amazon Save $50.00 Limited time deal!

The Marshall Acton III is the cheapest speaker on this list, at $230. Of course, none of these are exactly cheap, and looks aren’t all they have going for them. They are all higher-end speakers. The Acton III supports Bluetooth 5.2 LE, and has a frequency range of 45Hz – 20,000Hz. It also features a 30W woofer and two 15W tweeters, making it pretty capable. And if you like control, you can use the app to customize the sound profile to your liking. There are also the physical knobs, though, which allow you to control volume, bass, and treble.

This deal is available on the Black and Cream versions.

Marshall Stanmore III

Marshall Stanmore III Speaker Marshall Stanmore III Speaker See price at Amazon Save $80.00 Limited time deal!

The Marshall Stanmore III is for those who want slightly better sound. It has a fuller sound, sporting a 50W woofer and two 15W tweeters. Of course, you get all the other features, including Bluetooth 5.2 LE, access to the app, and more. Aside from the 3.5mm jack, which all of these speakers have, this one even has RCA, which is pretty cool.

This price applies to the Black And Cream versions.

JBL Authentics 200

JBL Authentics 200 Smart Speaker JBL Authentics 200 Smart Speaker See price at Amazon Save $100.00 Limited time deal!

Marshall is no longer the only big player in this niche market of modern retro-looking speakers. JBL has joined the party with a blast, and its speakers are looking excellent. The JBL Authentics 200 is the company’s more accessible offering in this lineup, but it is still an awesome speaker. The speaker can output 90W, featuring two 25mm tweeters and a 5in woofer. Of course, it has Bluetooth support, but JBL takes things up a notch with Wi-Fi for streaming, as well as featuring Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant support.

By the way, there is also a $100 discount on the JBL Authentics 300, or you can save $200 on the JBL Authentics 500. Are you not convinced by these offerings? Keep an eye on our Android Authority deals hub, which we update daily with some of the hottest deals around. Good speakers show up all the time.

