The next Pixel feature drop could come with these new features

TL;DR A new report has detailed all the apparent features and tweaks as part of the March Pixel Feature Drop.

Expect a more convenient Bluetooth quick toggle as well as a faster way to share your Wi-Fi connection.

Google could also offer improved casting and screen recording capabilities.

Google brings the Pixel Feature Drop to its devices every quarter, offering a smorgasbord of Android features and tweaks on Pixel devices.

Now, Android Central and Android expert Mishaal Rahman have combed through the Android 14 QPR 2 release to reveal plenty of features that are expected to arrive as part of the March Pixel Feature Drop.

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi settings get some love

For starters, it looks like Google is tweaking how the Bluetooth quick toggle works in the Quick Settings menu (see image on the left). Tapping the Bluetooth quick toggle will now show a pop-up window so you can switch between devices or toggle Bluetooth on or off. There’s also a “pair new device” option in this window, but hitting this option will apparently take you to the full-fledged Bluetooth settings page.

This is nevertheless a significant and convenient change compared to the current Bluetooth quick toggle implementation. Tapping this toggle right now merely enables or disables Bluetooth connectivity.

Google is also tweaking the pop-up menu that occurs when you tap the Internet quick toggle, according to the outlet. More specifically, there’s now a “share Wi-Fi” button in this window. Tapping this button will display the legacy “share Wi-Fi” page, allowing you to share your connection via Nearby Share or QR code.

System updates get a speed boost Another improvement noted by Android Central is that Seamless Updates should take much less time to install in Android 14 QPR 2. This is great news but brands that don’t support Seamless Updates, like Samsung, won’t benefit from this change. Bummer.

Various privacy tweaks

Google is reportedly making changes to screen recording in the name of privacy. More specifically, you can now choose to record a single app rather than recording your screen in general (see image on left). This should give you some peace of mind if you’re worried about other apps ruining the recording (e.g. chat notifications).

Android 14 QPR2 will also gain the option to cast a single app via the system casting tool rather than casting your entire phone. Of course, many apps support casting via an in-app setting and won’t show the rest of your phone on the big screen. This tweaked approach could still be useful if you want to cast an app that doesn’t natively support casting but don’t want to expose your notifications and other sensitive system details.

Another notable privacy tweak is that tapping the camera or mic indicators in Android 14 QPR2 now produces a different result. Previously, tapping one of these indicators would take you to a full-screen privacy menu, allowing you to revoke camera/mic permissions for a specific app, block/enable camera/mic/location access, check for updates, and more.

Now, tapping the camera or mic indicator will show a pop-up window that allows you to close the app in question or manage access to these permissions. These aren’t the only features tipped to arrive as part of the March Pixel Feature Drop. Other notable additions and tweaks include the ability to search for apps via the taskbar, app package names in app info settings, and more.

