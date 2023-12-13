Poll: Do you prefer manual or automatic screen brightness?

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

It seems like display brightness has become the new battleground in the smartphone arena. We’ve seen plenty of top phones touting ever-increasing peak brightness figures, even though this figure isn’t relevant for most people compared to high brightness modes and manual adjustments.

Nevertheless, that got us wondering how you adjusted your phone’s brightness. We previously posed this question a few years ago, but we think the time is right to ask this question once again. So go ahead and pick an answer below.

How do you adjust your phone screen's brightness? 293 votes Automatic brightness 40 % Manual brightness 32 % Automatic brightness with tweaks 28 %

We can understand if you prefer automatic brightness adjustments. Today’s phones are pretty competent in this regard, only requiring some manual tweaks in the first days and weeks of owning the device. It’s usually plain sailing after this point.

Then again, some of you might be more comfortable with a completely manual approach to brightness adjustments. This way, you’ve got the perfect brightness level for every situation, even if it does take a few extra seconds to tweak.

Then there’s the middle ground, where users largely stick to auto-brightness but make manual adjustments too. This might be your preferred choice if your phone’s auto-brightness fails you in a select few situations.

