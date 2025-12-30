The massive Pocket Max adds a modular twist we haven’t seen on Android handhelds before

TL;DR MANGMI has showcased modular magnetic buttons on the upcoming Pocket Max, with footage demonstrating the removable button modules.

Similar modular control ideas have appeared on Windows handhelds like the AYANEO 3, but this would be the first time the concept lands on Android.

The Pocket Max is shaping up to be a large, budget-friendly handheld, featuring a 7-inch 144Hz OLED display and a Snapdragon 865 processor.

MANGMI continues to drip-feed details about its upcoming Pocket Max, and the latest teaser hints at a feature we haven’t seen before on an Android gaming handheld: modular magnetic buttons.

What do you look for more than anything else in an Android gaming handheld? 167 votes The right aspect ratio 18 % A nice OLED screen 16 % A powerful processor 28 % Perfect ergonomics 11 % Long battery life 10 % Software and ease of use 17 % Other 2 %

In an X post shared a few days ago, the company describes the Pocket Max as “the first modular magnetic button Android handheld,” framing the idea around swappable controls that can be removed and reattached depending on preference. The teaser image shows the D-pad and ABXY islands removed, while a short video on MANGMI’s YouTube account shows a four-button module being lifted out of the device and snapped back into place. You can see that video at the top of this article.

The concept isn’t entirely new. Windows-based handhelds, such as the AYANEO 3, have already experimented with modular controls, allowing players to swap sticks, D-pads, and touchpads. But if MANGMI’s claims hold up, the Pocket Max would be the first Android handheld to offer this kind of physical button modularity.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Alongside the modular tease, MANGMI has also been polling followers on its X account on button and D-pad color combinations, showing off white, black, and orange-accented styles. It’s unclear whether the vote will influence final production or simply gauge interest, but it reinforces the company’s focus on personalization as a core part of the Pocket Max’s identity.

This latest teaser builds on what we already know about the Pocket Max. Previous leaks have pointed to a large 7-inch 144Hz OLED display paired with a Snapdragon 865, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This combination could position the device as a more affordable alternative to premium Android handhelds with similar screen sizes.

As for when you’ll actually be able to buy one, MANGMI still hasn’t shared pricing or a launch window. That uncertainty comes at a tricky time for handheld makers, too, with a global RAM shortage already forcing compromises and delays across parts of the Android device market. Combined with MANGMI’s own struggles fulfilling earlier orders on the Air X, we won’t get too excited about the Pocket Max until we see it on sale and being shipped.

Follow