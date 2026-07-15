MANGMI drops new details for its upcoming Game Boy-style Android handhelds

TL;DR MANGMI has confirmed that the MANGMI Air Y series will feature a 4.2-inch IPS touch display with a 4:3 ratio, 1,280 x 960 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and 110% sRGB color gamut coverage.

A new 3D teaser showcases design details, including a front-breathing light logo, a metallic side wheel, contrasting buttons, and ergonomic, curved shoulder buttons.

Both handhelds run on Android and feature Qualcomm processors. The standard Air Y includes a single analog stick and a front-facing speaker, while the Air Y Pro goes with two analog sticks.

MANGMI began teasing its upcoming Air Y and Air Y Pro Android gaming handhelds this week. Following up on the first teasers, the company is now sharing the display specifications for the vertical handhelds, alongside a new teaser.

Over on X, MANGMI has confirmed that the Air Y series will feature a 4.2-inch IPS touch display with a “perfect” 4:3 ratio. The display will have a 1,280 x 960 resolution, reach up to 500 nits of brightness, and cover 110% of the sRGB color gamut.

Since the display is said to be for the “Air Y series,” it’s safe to presume it will be the same across both handhelds. MANGMI has already confirmed these to be Android-based handhelds, so a touch display will certainly be appreciated for navigating the UI, if not for games.

The company has also shared another teaser on X:

This video showcases a front logo with a breathing light. We also get a look at the metallic side wheel, the contrasting buttons, and the curved shoulder buttons.

We know from the previous reveal that the MANGMI Air Y will feature a single analog stick and a front-facing speaker, while the Air Y Pro will have two analog sticks. The handhelds will also be powered by a Qualcomm processor, which gives us hope for better developer support and the possibility of custom GPU drivers for improved performance.

We’re expecting MANGMI to keep up the teasers in the coming days. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

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