These new Game Boy-style Android handhelds just made us sit up and take notice

TL;DR MANGMI has announced that the Air Y series handhelds are on the way.

These are vertical handhelds running Android, with the Air Y featuring one analog stick and the Air Y Pro having dual analog sticks.

The company’s teaser image also confirms Qualcomm horsepower.

MANGMI is one of the newest Android handheld brands on the market, and it’s already released the well-received MANGMI Air X and the more capable Pocket Max. Now, the company is readying its first entries into the vertical handheld space.

MANGMI teased the arrival of the Air Y and Air Y Pro on social media, confirming that these are Game Boy-style vertical handhelds running Android. Check out the accompanying image below.

The picture gives us a first look at the handhelds, with both devices sporting what appears to be a 4:3 screen. We also spot two side buttons, a scroll wheel (ostensibly for volume control), and a MANGMI-branded key above the select and start buttons. Otherwise, the MANGMI Air Y is shown with a single analog stick and a front-facing speaker, while the Pro model is shown with two analog sticks.

MANGMI’s image also shows Qualcomm branding, which means the handhelds are powered by a Snapdragon or Dragonwing chipset. On the one hand, Qualcomm chips are usually preferred over other chip brands due to broader developer support and the proliferation of custom GPU drivers for improved performance. But a significantly more powerful MediaTek chip can often brute-force its way through demanding workloads.

That’s all we know about the Air Y series so far. So we’re keen to hear more details about specs, pricing, availability, and other details. Nevertheless, MANGMI will be entering a rapidly growing market. Other recently released vertical Android handhelds on the market include the Retroid Pocket Classic, ANBERNIC RG 477V, and the AYANEO Pocket DMG. Furthermore, the KONKR Pocket Block is also set for imminent release. That means MANGMI has its work cut out if it hopes to make a dent with the Air Y handhelds.

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