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Revealed: Here's what powers these intriguing Game Boy-style handhelds

The vanilla Air Y isn't going to blow your socks off in terms of horsepower, but the right price could make it a hit.
By

Jul 20, 2026 — 2:25 AM ET

Mangmi Air Y series teaser image scaled
X.com/MANGMI_Official
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TL;DR
  • Upstart brand MANGMI has revealed chipset info for its upcoming Air Y series of Android handhelds.
  • The standard Air Y is equipped with the Snapdragon 662 chip, while the Air Y Pro has the Snapdragon 865.
  • This means the former device should handle everything up to PSP emulation, while the latter should handle PS2 and GameCube games.

Upstart brand MANGMI has been teasing two Game Boy-style Android handhelds for a while now. The company has already shown off the designs for the so-called Air Y series, and we’ve now got processor info.

MANGMI confirmed on X that the Air Y will be powered by the Snapdragon 662 chipset. Meanwhile, the Air Y Pro will be equipped with the Snapdragon 865 processor.

MANGMI Air Y series chips android handhelds
X.com/MANGMI_Official

The Snapdragon 662 is an ancient budget chip that was first unveiled in 2020, and it actually has the same CPU layout as 2017’s Snapdragon 660 (4x Cortex-A73 and 4x Cortex-A53). It also powered the MANGMI Air X, and we found that this sub-$100 handheld could handle everything up to and including PSP emulation.

The Snapdragon 865 seen in the Air Y Pro was seen in 2020’s flagship Android phones and should handle PS2, GameCube, and some PC emulation. However, don’t expect to play the most demanding Nintendo Switch games at a smooth frame rate.

Otherwise, MANGMI’s image also gives us a good look at the Air Y Pro. We can clearly see a volume knob on the left, flanked by two buttons. Meanwhile, the top of the handheld features an off-center USB-C port, a 3.5mm port, and a covered bay (presumably for the microSD card slot).

The chipset confirmation also comes after MANGMI said the Air Y series would have a 4.2-inch IPS screen (4:3). So we’re slowly getting an idea of what to expect when the devices are eventually released. In any event, I really hope the standard Air Y in particular is available for under $100, much like the Air X. But the RAM crisis means a higher price isn’t out of the question.

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