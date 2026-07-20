MANGMI drops the full specs for its Game Boy-like handhelds

TL;DR MANGMI has released the specs for the Air Y series.

The Air Y will come with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery, and 15W charging.

The Pro model offers 4GB/8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery, and 18W charging.

In case you’re in the market for a Game Boy-like clone, MANGMI has two devices on the way. This weekend, the company revealed which chips their handhelds will run on. After revealing the processors, MANGMI has now shared the full specs for both devices.

MANGMI’s upcoming Android handhelds are called the Air Y and Air Y Pro. As we learned earlier, the Air Y will feature a Snapdragon 662 SoC, while the Air Y Pro is getting a Snapdragon 865. The company also previously said both systems would have a 4.2-inch IPS screen (4:3). However, the brand’s latest social post gives us all of the remaining details.

Starting with the Air Y, it will feature 3GB of LPDDR4X RAM, 32GB of storage, Android 14, a 5,000mAh battery, and 15W charging. The device will also have support for Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 5. It’s also worth mentioning that it will weigh 279g and there will be a USB-C port, active cooling, and a single speaker.

The Pro model, on the other hand, will have your choice of 4GB or 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, a 5,000mAh battery, 18W charging, a USB-C port, dual speakers, and a weight of 286g. Interestingly, this more premium model will ship with an older version of Android (Android 13). However, you’re also getting Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 support.

With this announcement of the specs, we now have almost everything we need to know about these handhelds. All that’s missing is the price, launch date, and availability. MANGMI says that more reveals are coming, so we probably won’t have to wait too long for those details.

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