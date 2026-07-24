Mammotion YUKA mini 2 deal cuts $350 off this LiDAR robot lawn mower

MAMMOTION

The Mammotion YUKA mini 2 1000H is a premium robotic lawn mower built for smaller yards, and it stands out by skipping the a wire setup. There’s a solid Amazon deal on it right now, too, which makes this a good time to look at what it offers.

This wire-free mower is designed for lawns up to about 1,000m², with the 1000H version suited to taller grass thanks to its higher cut height. Its biggest feature is 360-degree LiDAR plus AI vision navigation, so it does not need perimeter wires or an RTK antenna to find its way around your yard. That makes it a strong fit for more complex spaces or lawns with obstacles. It can also handle slopes up to 45%.

Mammotion lists a 6.1Ah 21.6V battery, about 2.5 hours of runtime, and roughly 2,700 sq ft of coverage per charge, with up to about 1,600m² claimed per day. A June 2026 firmware update also added the ability to map separate lawn areas by temporarily lifting the mower over obstacles such as steps. Buyers also seem happy with it, with a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

As for the deal, Amazon has the Mammotion YUKA mini 2 1000H down to $1,398.99. That’s $350 off the $1,749 recommended retail price, which is a 20% discount relative to RRP. It’s not as low as the recent Prime Day price, but it is still a strong Mammotion Summer Sale offer for a mower that focuses on smarter navigation and a no-wire setup.

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