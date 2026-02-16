MagicX Two Dream teaser shows off the upcoming gaming handheld from all angles

TL;DR MagicX is teasing the launch of its Two Dream Light and Two Dream Pro, which are 4:3 gaming handhelds.

The company revealed the Two Dream series from all angles in renders of both models in green, purple, black, and gray colorways.

The renders also confirm a USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and microSD card slot for each handheld.

MagicX is gearing up to release two new gaming handhelds, the Two Dream Light and Two Dream Pro, at some point in 2026. Following a general teaser earlier this week, MagicX revealed more information about the Two Dream series on its Discord channel via new mockups, which made their way to Reddit. The brand shared detailed renders of the upcoming 4:3 gaming handhelds in four distinct colorways from all angles, confirming an ergonomic design with 3.5mm, USB-C, and microSD inputs.

The MagicX Two Dream Light and Two Dream Pro will both be sold in green, purple, black, and gray finishes, with the colorful models sporting translucent casings. The MagicX Two Dream Pro offers color-matched buttons for the green and purple variants, and the green model goes one step further with matching thumbsticks. The MagicX Two Dream Light doesn’t offer color-matched thumbsticks or buttons, instead opting for colored or white button fonts, depending on the colorway.

The highlight of the MagicX Two Dream series renders seems to be the ergonomic rear case design. This gaming handheld won’t have a flat back, and instead features a comfortable built-in grip that already caught the attention of fans on Reddit.

The renders also confirm a headphone jack located on the underside of the device, plus a microSD card slot on the right side and a USB-C port and power button on top. The images show air vents on the rear case and front-firing speakers. It was previously revealed that both handhelds will have a 4.5-inch display with a 4:3 aspect ratio desirable for emulation.

As for specs, we know that the two handhelds will be powered by MediaTek processors, but we don’t have the exact model yet. The MagicX Two Dream Light is set to use a 6nm chip, and the Two Dream Pro will use a more advanced 4nm chip. The display will have a 1440 x 1080 resolution, and the thumbsticks will use Hall effect technology.

The company also previously teased the price point for the MagicX Two Dream series. The Light model is said to retail for under $100, while the Pro variant should retail for under $200. So far, concrete release dates and pricing information are unknown. Still, MagicX is giving Android handheld fans reason to be excited, as these upcoming models could compete with devices from Anbernic, Ayaneo, and Retroid.

