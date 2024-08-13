These epic moments from Google’s Pixel afterparty are better than the official launch

The latest Made by Google hardware event may be behind us, but for local attendees in Mountain View, the excitement was just getting started, with the Made by Google After Party kicking off in its wake. Google definitely had a lot of fun during its formal keynote, but there’s still a certain level of decorum a company needs to maintain with major launches like today’s. The afterparty, though? With Keke Palmer hosting, it’s little surprise that things start getting wild, fast.

Once Keke kicks things off, we immediately jump over to Google SVP Rick Osterloh in the hot seat as he joins Sean Evans for a round of Hot Ones. Osterloh breezes through The Classic Garlic Fresno without breaking a sweat, and if he’s feeling any heat from his next wing, with Los Calientes Barbacoa, he is not showing it. But when we step things up to The Last Dab: Xperience and its nearly 2.7-million Scoville unit rating, well, see for yourself:

Jimmy Butler’s back from the keynote to talk with Chicken Shop Date’s Amelia Dimoldenberg, where they debate the merits of basketball vs tea. Then we’re over to the fabulous Trixie Mattel and Monét X Change, who tap Gemini for some advice in crafting the perfect mocktail (it is the middle of the day, after all). Drinks finally in hand, they use the power of Add Me to combine two exposures for what’s effectively a next-gen selfie.

Honestly, though, all of this has just been prologue for the real star of Google’s show: puppies, puppies, PUPPIES. Google’s Kenny Sulaimon is joined by some cute, fuzzy friends for help showing off the Pixel 9 Pro and its camera capabilities. The phone’s macro camera gets right up there for SNOOT ZOOM, and while Sulaimon could probably spend all day enthusiastically sharing his favorite camera tricks, it’s not long before the pups just have him completely overrun.

If you were playing Made by Google After Party bingo, who had “an iPhone shows up” on your card? Apple hardware makes a little cameo, featuring in a stop-motion sequence where it gently ribs on the Pixel for launching so early this year. Don’t you know that summer is for kicking back, Pixel?

Fresh kicks will wait for no man, and when Jimmy Butler sees something he likes on the feet of Google’s Daryl Butler (no relation), he turns to Gemini for guidance on where to find a pair for himself. While briefly tempted by some Crocs cowboy boots, both of our Butlers ultimately decide on much more low-key options. Neither is biting at the totally practical-looking Crocs x MSCHF Big Red Boot ‘Yellow’, though.

Everyone’s favorite former NASA engineer Mark Rober takes a break from his latest YouTube project to chat with Dimoldenberg before we’re back to Keke, ready to dive into her Pixel 9 swag bag. Joe Ando pops up, offering to make her a dress, and checks in with Gemini for advice on colors. Going with canary yellow (is this a trend now, after the boots?), Ando decides on a form-fitting cut, and finds himself only briefly distracted as he gets tangled up in his best pencil impression.

That’s just about all Google had on deck for its party, sending things off with a set from The Beaches. Having sat through all of Google’s keynote, was this exactly the kind of levity you needed? What were your favorite moments? Let us know in the comments.

