MacBook Pro M3 finally gets this power-user feature Air users have had for months

TL;DR Despite the MacBook Air M3 supporting two external monitors since launch, the MacBook Pro M3 had been limited to just one.

The latest macOS Sonoma 14.6 update enables dual display support on the MacBook Pro M3.

Users can only connect and use two external monitors when the MacBook’s lid is closed.

When Apple first introduced its latest MacBook Pro models, it restricted multi-display support to the M3 Pro and M3 Max variants. So, those with the base M3 model were limited to a single external display. Things got stranger when Apple then released M3 MacBook Air models with dual display support. If the base M3 chip can support two external displays on the MacBook Air, what’s stopping it from performing similarly on the higher-end notebook? Fortunately, this feature’s absence on the Pro model was a software limitation, and the latest macOS Sonoma 14.6 update finally addresses that.

According to an updated Apple support document, macOS Sonoma 14.6 brings dual display support to the base MacBook Pro M3 model. There’s a catch, though; users can only rely on two external monitors when the MacBook’s lid is closed. Otherwise, they will still be limited to a single external display. So, ultimately, those with a MacBook packing the base M3 chip won’t be able to use more than two screens simultaneously.

The MacBook Pro M3 supports one 6K external display when its lid is open. If you close it, you can connect two 5K monitors with up to 60Hz refresh rate. They’re the same limitations present on the latest MacBook Air models, as they’re imposed by the M3 chip that powers both notebook lines.

Beyond the dual display support on Apple’s entry-level MacBook Pro, macOS Sonoma 14.6 doesn’t introduce any notable user-facing features. Instead, it focuses on patching bugs and security vulnerabilities.

