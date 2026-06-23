Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Computing

Rare Prime Day sends the 15-inch MacBook Air M4 below $725

Even Apple is getting in on the Prime Day action, with a discount you're unlikely to see any other time of the year.
By

36 minutes ago

MacBook Air lid open
Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority
Google Discover 1Follow us on Google DiscoverGoogle Symbol 0Add us as preferred source

Anyone who wants a high-end laptop with a big screen should take a look at the Apple MacBook Air 15-inch M4. Prime Day 2026 has pushed it down to a price that is simply hard to ignore.

This model is aimed at everyday productivity, schoolwork, creative work, and media use. The 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display offers 2880×1864 resolution, 500-nit brightness, wide color, and True Tone. Apple’s M4 chip and 16GB of unified memory are designed for multitasking, web work, photo editing, and Apple Intelligence features. You also get 256GB SSD storage, a 12MP Center Stage camera, a three-mic array, six-speaker audio, Touch ID, MagSafe charging, and Thunderbolt/USB-C ports. Apple says it can last up to 18 hours on a charge, and the fanless design keeps things quiet during normal use.

The deal brings the price down to $721.65 from an RRP of $949. That works out to a 24% discount relative to the recommended retail price. Better still, it’s a long way below any price we’ve ever tracked on the model. With a 4.7 review score, this MacBook Air already has strong backing from buyers.

You need an Amazon Prime membership to get the discount. If you do not have Prime yet, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here: Amazon Prime free trial.

DealsNews
Amazon Prime DayAppleApple MacBookDeals
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.