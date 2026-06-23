Rare Prime Day sends the 15-inch MacBook Air M4 below $725

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Anyone who wants a high-end laptop with a big screen should take a look at the Apple MacBook Air 15-inch M4. Prime Day 2026 has pushed it down to a price that is simply hard to ignore.

This model is aimed at everyday productivity, schoolwork, creative work, and media use. The 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display offers 2880×1864 resolution, 500-nit brightness, wide color, and True Tone. Apple’s M4 chip and 16GB of unified memory are designed for multitasking, web work, photo editing, and Apple Intelligence features. You also get 256GB SSD storage, a 12MP Center Stage camera, a three-mic array, six-speaker audio, Touch ID, MagSafe charging, and Thunderbolt/USB-C ports. Apple says it can last up to 18 hours on a charge, and the fanless design keeps things quiet during normal use.

The deal brings the price down to $721.65 from an RRP of $949. That works out to a 24% discount relative to the recommended retail price. Better still, it’s a long way below any price we’ve ever tracked on the model. With a 4.7 review score, this MacBook Air already has strong backing from buyers.

You need an Amazon Prime membership to get the discount. If you do not have Prime yet, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here: Amazon Prime free trial.

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