Mac Mini M4 leak suggests you'll need more dongles

Oliver Cragg / Android Authority

TL;DR A fresh leak indicates that the upcoming Mac Mini M4 will retire the USB-A ports in favor of more Type-C ones.

The compact computer is expected to undergo its first major design overhaul in 14 years, which could significantly reduce its size.

Apple could launch the M4-powered Mac Mini, along with upgraded iMac and MacBook Pro models, as soon as October.

Earlier this year, Apple started offering its latest M4 chip exclusively through the iPad Pro (2024). By year-end, though, the company is expected to expand this chipset’s availability to three Mac models, including the Mac Mini, iMac, and MacBook Pro. While the iMac and MacBook Pro upgrades will likely be incremental, the Mac Mini M4 is expected to feature the first major redesign since 2010. This could retire the USB-A ports, as Apple will reportedly offer more Type-C ones instead.

According to Bloomberg, the upcoming Mac Mini will no longer offer USB-A ports. Instead, Apple will reportedly add more USB-C ones, increasing their total to five. Otherwise, the Cupertino firm’s most compact computer will likely retain the HDMI port, Ethernet port, and headphone jack present on the current model.

Beyond the updated port variety and boosted processor, the Mac Mini M4 will likely introduce a significantly smaller exterior for the first time in 14 years. Apple could also move two USB-C ports to the front side, making them more accessible. Apart from that, the latest rumors state that the power supply will continue to live internally, so users won’t have to deal with external bricks.

Apple typically launches new Macs towards the end of the year, and this round may be no different. The same report indicates that Apple could announce the three M4 Macs sometime in October, while the other models — including the affordable MacBook Air — could follow suit in 2025’s first half.

