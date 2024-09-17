Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
The cheapest Mac computer is even cheaper today, and it's still plenty powerful
Are you looking to get a Mac computer? These are known to be quite pricey, but interestingly enough, they also have some computers that are hard to beat in terms of value per dollar. The Apple Mac Mini is a clear example of this, and it’s a very capable computer with a super accessible $599 starting price. That said, today, you can save $100 on the latest model, bringing the price down to only $499.
This deal is available from Amazon. It applies only to the M2 model from 2023, and there is no sign of the sale being part of any specific campaign. We’re not sure how long this offer will stay active.
The Mac Mini has been known for being a great computer at a great price, sometimes even outperforming MacBook Airs and Pros of their own generations, mostly due to better thermal performance. Components have more space and better airflow than the super slim MacBooks.
It has an M2 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, so performance will be no issue. Apple’s M2 chip is still great, and some of our co-workers here at Android Authority have used M2 computers to edit video and RAW photos. It has an awesome aluminum body and plenty of ports. These include two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, an HDMI connection, an Ethernet port, and a 3.5mm headset jack.
That said, this is a desktop computer. You will need a monitor, mouse, and keyboard to use it. But if you already have those and don’t mind the limited or non-existent mobility, you won’t find a better deal on a MacOS computer.
Go get your Apple Mac Mini soon! We’re not sure how long this deal will last, and it’s the best way to get a higher-end experience on the cheap.