Deal: Save 70% on the award-winning Luminar Neo bundle

Luminar from Skylum has earned a bunch of awards in recent years, and Luminar Neo is the latest revolution of the AI-driven photo-editing software. The deal that just dropped on the Award-Winning Luminar Neo Lifetime Bundle lets you pick up the package plus a bunch of useful extras for just $119.99 ( $280 off ).

This would be a massive price drop on the headline package alone, granting you a lifetime license to the powerful software. But it also includes six add-ons for extra specialist tools to enhance your photos to a professional standard.

Luminar Neo offers a range of advanced editing tools and features, including AI-powered editing tools, layer-based editing, color grading, and selective adjustments, to name just a few. The software is designed to provide professional-level editing capabilities while remaining accessible and easy to use for photographers of all levels. The Red Dot Winner 2022 for Interface Design is just one of many accolades that Luminar has accumulated over recent years.

Luminar Neo alone is worth almost $200, and here’s what else you get in the bundle:

Perfect Fluffy Clouds add-on — $39 value

— $39 value Soulful Panoramas add-on — $25 value

— $25 value Spring Adventure add-on — $39 value

— $39 value Emerald Forest add-on — $25 value

$25 value Champions Bundle add-on — $50 value

— $50 value Bokeh dreams add-on — $19 value

It’s not every day you get $400 worth of cutting-edge photo editing software for under $120, so we don’t expect this deal to last long. Hit the widget below to check it out for yourself.