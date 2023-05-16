If you’ve reached World Level 5 in Genshin Impact, you may notice that you can lower your World Level. You can only lower your World Level by one, and if you want to revert to your proper World Level, you must wait at least 24 hours. Lowering your World Level allows you to play the game more leisurely. Creeps—or the monsters that appear within the game world—will spawn at a lower level, meaning you can defeat them much more quickly. If you haven’t maxed out all your characters, lowering your World Level allows you to use lower-level characters to clear content. Let’s review how to change your World Level in Genshin Impact.

Increasing your World Level in Genshin Impact

How to lower your World Level in Genshin Impact Once you reach Adventure Rank 40—or ‘AR40’—you can increase your maximum World Level to 5. Once you reach World Level 5, you have the option to lower your World Level by one.

To lower your World Level, launch the game on desktop or mobile and enter the Paimon Menu.

Within the Paimon Menu, select the i icon next to World Level.

In the World Level box, select Lower World Level to lower your current World Level by one stage. If you’ve already dropped your World Level and have waited at least 24 hours, this button will read Revert World Level, and you can use it to raise your World Level.

How to increase your World Level in Genshin Impact To increase your Genshin Impact World Level beyond its current maximum, you must raise your Adventure Rank.

World Level and the role of Adventure Rank (AR) Are you confused about what Adventure Rank (AR) you need to be to get to a certain World Level? Let’s clarify exactly which ARs correspond with higher World Levels: AR1 = World Level 0

AR20 = World Level 1

AR25 = World Level 2 (you must clear Ascension Quest 1)

AR30 = World Level 3

AR35 = World Level 4 (you must clear Ascension Quest 2)

AR40 = World Level 5

AR45 = World Level 6 (you must clear Ascension Quest 3)

AR50 = World Level 7 (you must clear Ascension Quest 4)

AR55 = World Level 8 Make sure to clear all available Archon Quests, Story Quests, World Quests, and Commissions to gain as much Adventure EXP as possible. You should also clear all of the weekly bosses to gain even more Adventure EXP per week.

Help! Why can't I decrease or increase my World Level? You should be able to raise or lower your World Level at will. If you can’t do so, you are either on cooldown or haven’t reached World Level 5. What do we mean by cooldown? Well, after you lower your World Level, you cannot lower it any further past one stage. Additionally, there is a cooldown period; after you drop your World Level, you must wait at least 24 hours before you can raise it back up to your normal World Level.

