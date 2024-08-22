Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 is live for Pixels, hints at longer Pixel 6 support

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is rolling out the Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 update.

Eligible devices include: Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, 8, 8 Pro, 8a, and the Pixel Tablet series

If you’re already enrolled in the Beta program, you don’t have to do anything.

It was only about a week ago when Google teased Android 15 Quarterly Platform Release 1 (QPR1) Beta 1. The company didn’t provide a release date then, but suggested it was coming sooner than later. Now the update has started rolling out to Pixel devices.

If you’re not familiar with how Google’s OS updates work, the company usually operates on a quarterly release schedule, just as the QPR label suggests. For example, Google will usually launch a major OS update, such as Android 15, then will follow that up with a QPR1, QPR2, and QPR3 update. QPR betas are more stable than developer previews and are often suitable for general use.

Today’s announced QPR1 beta launch should see a stable release in a few months. This means that the stable version of this update will likely arrive around December as a Feature Drop.

Of course, you’ll need to be in the Beta Program to get on this new update. If you’re already a member, then you don’t have to do anything as you’ll get the update automatically. For those who want to join the program, you’ll want to head over to google.com/android/beta to see if your device is eligible and sign up.

If you want the final stable public Android 15 release, however, you’ll need to opt out of the Beta Program. You can do so without having to wipe your data by following the instructions we talked about in our article from last week.

Android 15 QPR1 Beta 1 (AP41.240726.009) arrives alongside with August’s security patch. Google says that the Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, 8, 8 Pro, 8a, and Pixel Tablet series devices are all eligible.

