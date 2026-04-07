Deal: Linkind Matter Smart Light Bulbs hit record-low price!

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Are you looking to get some smart lights? These no longer need to be expensive, especially if you can catch a deal like today’s. The Linkind Matter Smart Light Bulb 6-Pack is now at a record-low price of $29.99. This is the lowest price the bundle has ever dropped to, bringing the cost down to just $5 per bulb. Buy the Linkind Matter Smart Light Bulb 6-Pack for just $29.99 ($13 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “limited time deal”. The bundle comes with six light bulbs.

Smart lights have totally changed my life. I can turn them all off at night with voice commands and even set them to turn on when I walk into specific rooms. Using physical light switches now seems archaic. If you also want to enjoy this level of convenience, today’s deal offers a nice way to get multiple smart lights at a great price.

I personally use the Linkind Matter Smart Light Bulbs, and they work great. I have also used much more expensive light bulbs, and Linkind’s don’t really fall behind. These come with plenty of features.

For starters, they lack no connectivity options. They work over Wi-Fi. Sure, you can just use the Aidot official app, but they also work with Alexa, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and Apple HomeKit. You don’t need to stay exclusive with any of these platforms, though, thanks to Matter support.

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The Linkind Matter Smart Light Bulbs offer the equivalent of 60W of brightness, which is equivalent to 800 lumens. It’s also a good investment in terms of longevity, as they are estimated to last about 25,000 hours. That is the equivalent of about 2.85 years if you never turn one off.

Other features include support for 16 million color variations. You can control these using the compatible apps and voice commands. Additionally, the official app comes with preset themes you can enjoy. You can even sync the lighting to your music for a real party ambiance.

Want in on this deal? Again, this is a record-low price, and such sales don’t tend to last very long. Jump on this offer while you can!

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