These stretchable Linkind Matter smart bulbs are down to an unbeaten $29.99

Recessed ceiling lights can be tricky when you want smart lighting that actually fits well and does more than just turn on and off. There’s a nice deal on the Linkind Matter BR30 Smart Light Bulbs 2-pack at Amazon right now, which makes them a solid pick for can lights around the house.

You can grab the Linkind Matter BR30 Smart Light Bulbs for $29.99, down from the $39.99 recommended retail price. That’s a 25% discount relative to the RRP, and the pack has never been cheaper on Amazon.

These BR30 bulbs are made for 5-inch and 6-inch recessed can lights, and the stretchable Aura design extends from roughly 5 inches to 6.9 inches. That helps the bulb sit flush or slightly recessed, depending on the fixture, which is a handy feature for ceiling setups that don’t all have the same depth.

On the smart side, these bulbs support Matter, so they work with Apple Home, Alexa, Google Home, SmartThings, and Linkind’s AiDot app. You also get full color changing, tunable white from about 1800K to 6500K, dimming, and preset scenes. The newer Aura model also includes four independent color zones, so a single bulb can display multiple colors simultaneously.

Brightness for the stretchable Aura version is listed at around 850 lumens, with power draw around 8W to 9.5W. Amazon shoppers also rate them 4.4 out of 5, which adds a bit more confidence if you’re upgrading recessed lights with smart features.

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