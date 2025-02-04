One of the best GBA emulators on Android now has a successor

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

TL;DR Linkboy is a new GameBoy Advance emulator from the developer of My Boy! GBA Emulator.

It has an updated UI and link cable emulation, but several features are still missing.

GameBoy and GameBoy Color support is coming soon.

My Boy! GBA Emulator is one of the most popular GameBoy Advance emulators on Android, but its developer is switching support to a new app called Linkboy. This matches the branding on the iOS version of the app, Linking Boy, released last year, and it features a modernized UI and enhanced performance.

While it features great emulation and link cable support with nearby devices via Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, it’s still missing a few features compared to its predecessor. For example, there’s no support for cheats, cloud sync, or physical controllers, all of which are already available on the paid version of My Boy! GBA Emulator.

However, developer Pixelrespawn confirmed to Android Authority that it plans to add more features over time, eventually surpassing the previous release. These include GameBoy and GameBoy Color support, Retro Achievement compatibility, physical controller support, and more. For now, there’s a guide to importing saves from My Boy!, but if you’ve paid for that app, I’d recommend holding off until more features are added.

Free emulation works well, but several features are locked behind a one-time purchase.

Given the ties between the iOS and Android versions, some users speculated that cross-platform link cable emulation was possible, but this isn’t the case. Pixelrespawn confirmed via email that the two use “different technologies” for emulation, although it will look into unifying the two codebases in the future to enable cross-platform support.

Linkboy is available to download for free and all basic emulation features are included, but many additional features are locked behind a one-time $3.99 in-app purchase. Those include more save state slots, link cable emulation over Wi-Fi Direct, and any features added in the future. Unlike My Boy!, there’s no ad-supported version with additional features.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like