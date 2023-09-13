Instagram is an extremely popular social media platform. It’s an excellent way to share photos and short TikTok-like videos called Reels, and privately message friends, family, and others. It’s never too late to join the party if you don’t have an account already. Here’s how to create a new Instagram account.

QUICK ANSWER To create a new Instagram account, go to instagram.com and click Sign up. Enter your email address, and create a username and password to set up your account. You also have the option to sign in to Instagram using your Facebook account. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to create a new Instagram account

How to link two Instagram accounts

How to create a new Instagram account

Desktop On a PC, go to instagram.com and click on Sign up. Enter your email address or phone number and create a username and password to set up your account. Instagram will send a verification code to your email address to confirm your account.

Ankit Banerjee / Android Authority

You also have the option to log in with your Facebook account. Click on Login with Facebook and enter the details of your Facebook account. You can also link or unlink your Facebook and Instagram accounts later if you want to.

Ankit Banerjee / Android Authority

Android & iOS

On mobile, download the Instagram app from the Google Play Store or iOS App Store. Tap Sign up with email or phone number on Android or Create new account on iOS. Enter the required details, create a username and password, and you’re ready. If you sign up with an email or phone number, you’ll have to confirm your account with a verification account. You will also see the option to sign in to Instagram with your Facebook account on the mobile apps.

Once you create your account, you can upload images, make Reels, and find people to follow. Keep in mind that this is a standard Instagram account. You will need to jump through a few more hoops to make a Creator or Business account.

How to link two Instagram accounts

Ankit Banerjee / Android Authority

If you have multiple Instagram accounts, you can easily switch back and forth between them without needing to log out of your other accounts. To link an account on your computer, click on Switch next to your profile icon at the top right corner. If you don’t have a secondary account added, you’ll have the option to log in to it.

On mobile, tap on your profile icon at the bottom left corner to open your Instagram profile. Tap the hamburger menu icon (three horizontal lines) at the top right corner, go to Settings, and scroll down to Add account. Tap Log in to existing account to add other accounts.

Once you add your accounts, you can use the small navigation arrows next to your profile picture (on PC) and the small downward arrow next to your profile name (on mobile) to switch between them. Instagram lets you add up to 5 accounts this way.

FAQs

How many Instagram accounts can I have? You can technically have as many Instagram accounts as you want, as long as you have enough email addresses or phone numbers. If you want to easily switch back and forth between them on the app or website, you can add up to 5 accounts. Keep in mind that your Instagram URL will be different for each account.

Can I create an Instagram account for my child? You need to be at least 13 years old to create your own Instagram account. If you want to create an account for a child younger than that, you must state in the profile that a parent or manager controls the account.

